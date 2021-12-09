PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-(0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $75.5-76.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.340-$-0.330 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.42.

PD stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $62,965.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $275,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

