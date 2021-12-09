PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 123,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.26. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $3,030,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock valued at $9,762,640 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

