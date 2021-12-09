Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after buying an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $481.30 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $297.90 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.24 and its 200-day moving average is $477.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.