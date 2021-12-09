Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

ADM opened at $64.13 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.