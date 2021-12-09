Palisade Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $361.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

