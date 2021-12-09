Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $530.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.34. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $298.53 and a one year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

