Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.12. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 12,801 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

