Pancake Bunny Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $463,302.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC on popular exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $922,080.90 and $463,302.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00043878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00225568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

