Pangolin (PNG) Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $69.37 million and $3.93 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,788,710 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

