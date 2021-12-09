Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $199,128.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,271,481 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

