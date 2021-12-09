Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 547 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 539.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 537.02. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 578 ($7.66).

In other news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.