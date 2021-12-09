Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Otter Tail worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $66.86 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $71.51. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

