Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 6,883 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.69% of First Community Bankshares worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $570.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

