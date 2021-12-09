Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 384 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,962,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

