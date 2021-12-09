Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.05% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

