Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,773 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

