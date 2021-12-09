Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,324 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,668,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 23.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,766 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

