Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $316.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

