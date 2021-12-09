Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 2,580 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

