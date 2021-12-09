Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

