Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUV stock opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -905.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

