Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,243,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,383 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,166 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

