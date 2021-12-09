Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $849,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $330.56 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $919.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.