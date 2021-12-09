Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 3,324 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $244.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.65 and its 200 day moving average is $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

