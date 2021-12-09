Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 246 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $113.79 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.