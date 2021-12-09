Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 298 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

