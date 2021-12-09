Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 85 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $276.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.94. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

