Paul Horstmeier Sells 6,063 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $40.09 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

