PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PCM stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $12.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

