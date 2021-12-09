PDS Planning Inc Acquires 1,056 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NEE stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

