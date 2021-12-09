PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $111.14.

