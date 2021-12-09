PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $382.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.