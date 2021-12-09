PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 673,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,756,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $474.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

