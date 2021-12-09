PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

