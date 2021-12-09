PDS Planning Inc Takes $1.32 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBWI opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

