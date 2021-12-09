PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,667 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 125,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.