Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,855 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,751,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.52. 446,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,991,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

