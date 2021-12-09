Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,815 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $621.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $649.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $275.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

