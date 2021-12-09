Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe makes up approximately 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Cantaloupe worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $632.32 million, a P/E ratio of -182.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

