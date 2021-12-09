Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $329,000 Position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Miromatrix Medical worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the second quarter worth about $5,534,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miromatrix Medical stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12).

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

