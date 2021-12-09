Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,050 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 123.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 59,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMTI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,977. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 144.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RMTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

