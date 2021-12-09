PGGM Investments Buys 797 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $51,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,586.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,476.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,461.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

