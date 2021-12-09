PGGM Investments Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,336 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $49,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.12 and a 200 day moving average of $241.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $153.68 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.