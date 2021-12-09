PGGM Investments Has $31.65 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.30% of Henry Schein worth $31,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

