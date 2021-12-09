PGGM Investments Purchases 509 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.50% of Arrow Electronics worth $40,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.78 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.82.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

