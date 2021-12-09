PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 96.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,339 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $172.91 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.25. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

