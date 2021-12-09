Phantasma Market Cap Reaches $210.51 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00004263 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $210.51 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,656.57 or 0.99434180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00833969 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.