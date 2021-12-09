Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) versus ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Head-To-Head Review

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

16.4% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 14.98% 13.10% 10.04% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and ATIF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and ATIF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 1.04 $2.05 million $0.13 7.39 ATIF $690,000.00 44.70 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Volatility and Risk

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats ATIF on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services. ATIF Holdings was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.