Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 110,338 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60.

On Friday, December 3rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,925,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

