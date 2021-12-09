Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. Photronics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $122,782. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

